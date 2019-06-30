El Al hires first Druze flight attendant

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

El Al welcomed their first Druze flight attendant Ynet reported on Saturday.





"During our first-ever flight when I was four years old, I held my father's hand and told him - I want to be like her," Merach Kara from Daliyat al-Karmel said according to Ynet.





The Druze population makes up around 1.6% of the Israeli population, with some 143,000 people, according to the Israel central Bureau of Statistics. While other Arab citizens of Israel do not have to serve in the IDF, there is required enlistment for Druze and Circassian men. Because of this, Druze and Jewish Israelis have a bond, colloquially know as the Covenant of Blood. In the past year, this bond was challenged, when many Druze were upset by the Israeli Nation-State law.





Besides for being a minority, Ynet reported that Kara experienced other difficulties to get her dream job. According to the report, in Druze culture it rare for a woman to fly alon, let along work on a plane. However, Kara said her family was very supportive.





“They’re aware of the hardships of my work ... but they accept it," she said, Ynet reported.





"Merach is very brave and I love her stubbornness," her father said, Ynet reported. "We're proud that she chose to work at El Al. It's part of us and it's important that she chose this path. I wish her all the luck in the world and I'm sure she can achieve whatever she puts her mind to.”

