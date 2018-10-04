October 04 2018
|
Tishrai, 25, 5779
El Al rated among least punctual airlines in world

Flightstats considers a flight to be late if it lands more than 15 minutes after its originally scheduled landing.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 4, 2018 00:21
1 minute read.
An Israeli flag is seen on an Israel's El Al Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
Israeli national airline El Al has been ranked in 39th place out of 41 major global airlines for flight punctuality in September, according to airline tracking website Flightstats.

Flightstats considers a flight to be late if it lands more than 15 minutes after its originally scheduled landing. The only airlines with a higher rate of delay in September were Ethiopian Airlines and EgyptAir.

According to the website, 65.5% of El Al's flights landed on time and 34.5% landed late. The average delay for El Al flights that did not arrive on time was 51.3 minutes.

In August, 66.39% of El Al flights landed on time. The average delay for late El Al flights was 46.4 minutes.

The most on-time airline during September was SriLankan Airlines, with 91.37% of flights arriving on time, followed by Delta Airlines (87%) and Japanese airline ANA (86.6%).

In addition to flight punctuality, Flightstats also rates the promptness of airports. Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport was ranked 351st out of 370 examined airports, based on approximately 6,000 flights that took off from the airport during September.

Some 66% of flights taking off from Ben-Gurion in September left on time or less than 15 minutes late. The average delay for late flights was 48.3 minutes.

The most punctual airport was Koh Samui Island Airport in Thailand, where 96% of flights took off on time.

