El Al rated among least punctual airlines in world

An Israeli flag is seen on an Israel's El Al Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Israeli national airline El Al has been ranked in 39th place out of 41 major global airlines for flight punctuality in September, according to airline tracking website Flightstats.
Flightstats considers a flight to be late if it lands more than 15 minutes after its originally scheduled landing. The only airlines with a higher rate of delay in September were Ethiopian Airlines and EgyptAir.
According to the website, 65.5% of El Al's flights landed on time and 34.5% landed late. The average delay for El Al flights that did not arrive on time was 51.3 minutes.
In August, 66.39% of El Al flights landed on time. The average delay for late El Al flights was 46.4 minutes.
The most on-time airline during September was SriLankan Airlines, with 91.37% of flights arriving on time, followed by Delta Airlines (87%) and Japanese airline ANA (86.6%).
In addition to flight punctuality, Flightstats also rates the promptness of airports. Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport was ranked 351st out of 370 examined airports, based on approximately 6,000 flights that took off from the airport during September.
Some 66% of flights taking off from Ben-Gurion in September left on time or less than 15 minutes late. The average delay for late flights was 48.3 minutes.
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
The most punctual airport was Koh Samui Island Airport in Thailand, where 96% of flights took off on time.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>