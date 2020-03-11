The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

El Al to place 80% of entire workforce on unpaid leave - report

El Al said it would continue to make "operational and commercial adjustments" to its operations based on demand, adding that it is likely to cancel "many flights."

By EYTAN HALON  
MARCH 11, 2020 13:21
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Israeli airline El Al is planning to place 80% of its 6,300 employees on unpaid leave as revenues drop amid the coronavirus outbreak, Israeli media reported.
In a filing to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Wednesday, Israeli airline El Al said the extension of self-quarantine requirements to all individuals arriving in Israel were expected to have "fundamentally adverse effect" on the company's operations.
Prior to the announcement made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday night, El Al said it expected revenues between January and April to drop by $140 million-$160m. The airline said it is now unable to estimate the extent of the damage.
El Al said it would continue to make "operational and commercial adjustments" to its operations based on demand, adding that it is likely to cancel "many flights."
Prior to the implementation of Israel's updated quarantine policy, El Al announced its intention to lay off 1,000 permanent and temporary staff – almost a sixth of its workforce – as it rolled out a series of cost-cutting measures implemented to “ensure the future” of the company. The Israeli flagship carrier has also postponed the opening of new routes to Chicago until June 28, to Dusseldorf until July 3 and to Tokyo until August 29.
Histadrut labor federation chairman Arnon Bar-David said an agreement between El Al employees and management "was very close" after late night negotiations, which are due to recommence on Wednesday evening.
"Company employees are paying from their pockets but out of a belief that El Al is their home," said Bar-David. "I urge the Ministry of Finance to quickly present a rescue package for the company, in recognition of the fact that El Al is a strategic asset to the Israeli economy."
Facing decreasing demand, Delta Airlines announced late on Tuesday that it is suspending all operations between New York JFK International Airport and Ben-Gurion Airport from March 14 to March 24. The Atlanta-headquartered carrier has also suspended its service to Rome until April 30, after previously suspending services to other destinations in Italy.
United Airlines said it would continue to fly to and from Israel as usual, operating 14 weekly flights to Newark Liberty International Airport, three weekly flights to Washington Dulles International Airport, and six weekly flights to San Francisco International Airport.
Israeli airlines Arkia and Israir said they were halting all international operations as a result of the announcement. Both airlines plan to continue their domestic operations, shuttling passengers between Ben-Gurion Airport and Eilat's Ramon Airport.
Other airlines cancelling all their services to Israel include popular low-cost airline Wizz Air, Virgin Atlantic, German airline Lufthansa and subsidiaries Swiss Air Lines, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines. Turkish Airlines will reduce its service from about 50 weekly flights to just 14, while Italian airline Alitalia will now operate only one flight per day between Rome and Tel Aviv.
Anticipating severely reduced demand, the Israel Airports Authority (IAA) said it placed all temporary employees on unpaid leave, and some employees will be offered early retirement. Hundreds of security staff will also be placed on unpaid leave, beyond the 150 employees who have already been laid off.
Forecasts released by the IAA showed that they expect total daily footfall to decline to fewer than 22,000 passengers later this week at , compared to figures exceeding 46,000 earlier this month. All international flights from Ben-Gurion Airport will now depart from Terminal 3, where only two concourses (C and D) will remain open.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu El Al coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Rivlin’s time By JPOST EDITORIAL
Blu Greenberg ‘Aguna’ – a midcourse Jewish history correction By BLU GREENBERG
Emily Schrader Breaking the silence for Jewish women By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef In the face of another political deadlock, what happens now? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT

Most Read

1 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
2 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
5 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by