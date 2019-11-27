El Al to trial non-stop flights to Melbourne in 2020

National carrier El Al will trial non-stop flights from Tel Aviv to Melbourne next year for the first time, the company announced on Wednesday.The flights, which will commence in the second quarter of 2020 pending regulatory approval, will be operated on their airline's new fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.The non-stop journey from Tel Aviv to Melbourne will take approximately 16 hours and 45 minutes, and the return flight to Tel Aviv is expected to take 17 hours and 45 minutes. Passengers currently seeking to travel between Israel and Australia are required to stopover en route to their final destination.In addition to Melbourne, El Al is planning to launch new routes to Chicago, Tokyo, Dublin and Dusseldorf in 2020.The launch of the Tel Aviv-Melbourne route coincided with the publication of El Al’s third quarter financial results, which showed profits of $27 million - a reduction of $15 million compared to the same period in 2018. El Al has also reached an agreement to expand its fleet, the airline said, leasing three Boeing 737 Next Generation planes for the next six years. The first plane is expected to arrive next month and the final two are due to enter service in April 2020.The airline has also welcomed 12 of a total of 16 Dreamliners, renewing its long-haul fleet at a cost exceeding $1.25 billion. The remaining four aircraft are expected to arrive by the end of the first quarter of 2020.The entry of the Dreamliner fleet has gradually replaced El Al's famous jumbo jet fleet, which was finally retired from service after 48 years of operations earlier this month.