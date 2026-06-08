There is an option to physically extract Iran's enriched uranium from the country, former defense minister Yoav Gallant told Army Radio in a Monday morning interview, following a renewed wave of missile attacks from Iran.

According to Gallant, such an operation would be dangerous, but "worth paying the price to avoid an existential risk, I never sent people on more dangerous operations than what I did myself."

Gallant also called out Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his "display of weakness in the last month," claiming that Israel is now "paying a heavy price" for it.

"Netanyahu is bringing back the equation perception," he said.

Iran's enriched uranium has been a point of contention in the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran.

Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attends a press conference shortly after he was sacked by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who cited a lack of trust, at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel November 5, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

Military op. to forcibly remove enriched uranium would take at least two weeks, Trump says

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump told reporters that Washington did not need a deal with Iran to get enriched uranium from the country and that "[the US] could get it right now. I don't think they could stop us if we wanted, but there's no reason to. It's entombed."

According to the president, a military operation to forcibly remove Iran's enriched uranium supplies would take at least two weeks.

"Getting there [Iran] is not like Venezuela. You have to be there for two weeks. You need a lot of equipment," Trump said.