There is an option to physically extract Iran's enriched uranium from the country, former defense minister Yoav Gallant told Army Radio in a Monday morning interview, following a renewed wave of missile attacks from Iran.
According to Gallant, such an operation would be dangerous, but "worth paying the price to avoid an existential risk, I never sent people on more dangerous operations than what I did myself."
Gallant also called out Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his "display of weakness in the last month," claiming that Israel is now "paying a heavy price" for it.
"Netanyahu is bringing back the equation perception," he said.
Iran's enriched uranium has been a point of contention in the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran.
Military op. to forcibly remove enriched uranium would take at least two weeks, Trump says
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump told reporters that Washington did not need a deal with Iran to get enriched uranium from the country and that "[the US] could get it right now. I don't think they could stop us if we wanted, but there's no reason to. It's entombed."
According to the president, a military operation to forcibly remove Iran's enriched uranium supplies would take at least two weeks.
"Getting there [Iran] is not like Venezuela. You have to be there for two weeks. You need a lot of equipment," Trump said.
Reuters contributed to this report.