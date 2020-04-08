The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
El Al workers get Israelis home in time of COVID-19, but get no masks

Saying this is an ongoing thing, El Al workers claim that air-crew members get a full body suit to protect themselves from coronavirus when they are told “no masks arrived for you.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 8, 2020 14:16
The El Al flight staff that manned the longest flight in Israeli aviation history, returning stranded Israeli back Australia and New Zealand on April 3 2020 (photo credit: SIVAN FARAG)
The El Al flight staff that manned the longest flight in Israeli aviation history, returning stranded Israeli back Australia and New Zealand on April 3 2020
(photo credit: SIVAN FARAG)
El Al got headlines for arranging rescue flights to Israelis stranded in Australia, India, and other countries in the time of the novel coronavirus pandemic, as well as for arranging cargo plane flights from China with much needed medical gear. However, El Al workers claim they are not being given masks as they handle passengers, N12 reported.  
 
El Al security forces who question passengers and handle them are not given full body suits and in many cases not even masks. Workers who spoke with N12 said that they are usually told at the last moment before their shift begins that “no masks have arrived for you.”  
 
El Al informed its workers that, should they choose to go on a rescue flight, they will be exempt from the need to self-isolate for two weeks upon their return to Israel. One worker also pointed out that workers often bring their own masks.  
 
Security workers for El Al often reside in the countries the flights come from, they argue that at least some medical gear should be directed their way Especially considering more than half returned to Israel. It should also be noted that many of them are now residing with their parents, which might place them at an increased risk.
 
El Al responded to the report by saying they are acting in full compliance with the instructions of the Health Ministry.  
  


