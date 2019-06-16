Elad officials arrested on suspicion of receiving bribes

When Rishon Lezion became a city in 1950 it had a population of just over 10,000; by 2020 it is expected to reach 315,000..
Israel Police arrested four Elad municipality officials on Sunday on suspicion of receiving bribes in return for rigging tenders and assistance in granting illegal building permits.
An elected official and civil servant are among those arrested, police said. A further three individuals were taken in for questioning.
Anti-corruption unit Lahav 433 has launched an open investigation into suspicions of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, police said, following a period of undercover work.
"Israel Police will continue to investigate and expose improper processes that harm orderly governance, and will strive to reach any location where there is suspicion of corruption in the public sphere," police said in a statement.
The suspects, who were taken for questioning at Lahav 433's Lod headquarters, will be brought for a remand hearing in front of Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court on Sunday afternoon.
