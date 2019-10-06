Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Elbit wins $153m. drone deal with Southeast Asian army

In May, Elbit said it would supply vehicular tactical radio systems worth $127 million to an unnamed South Asian army.

By
October 6, 2019 14:05
Elbit wins $153m. drone deal with Southeast Asian army

An employee checks an Elbit Systems Ltd. Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at the company's drone factory in Rehovot. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems will supply the army of a Southeast Asian country with a "multi-layered array" of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) worth $153 million, the company said on Sunday.

The contract to provide drones and associated infrastructure to the unnamed country will be carried out over a period of 22 months.

According to the terms of the deal, Elbit said it will supply more than 1,000 THOR Multi-Rotor Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) mini-UAS, as well as scores of Skylark LEX, Skylark 3 and Hermes 450 tactical UAS and Universal Ground Control Stations.

"This contract award underlines our competitive edge as armies increasingly view multi-layered UAS solutions as key to providing superior intelligence while maintaining a high level of operational flexibility," said Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel "Butzi" Machlis.

In May, Elbit said it would supply vehicular tactical radio systems worth $127 million to an unnamed South Asian army.

Tactical radios supplied over a three-year period will include configurations for integrating on-board armored fighting vehicles and tanks at battalion and company level.


Related Content

October 6, 2019
Israeli love for Celine Dion grows

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings