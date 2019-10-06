Elbit wins $153m. drone deal with Southeast Asian army

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems will supply the army of a Southeast Asian country with a "multi-layered array" of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) worth $153 million, the company said on Sunday.



The contract to provide drones and associated infrastructure to the unnamed country will be carried out over a period of 22 months.

According to the terms of the deal, Elbit said it will supply more than 1,000 THOR Multi-Rotor Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) mini-UAS, as well as scores of Skylark LEX, Skylark 3 and Hermes 450 tactical UAS and Universal Ground Control Stations."This contract award underlines our competitive edge as armies increasingly view multi-layered UAS solutions as key to providing superior intelligence while maintaining a high level of operational flexibility," said Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel "Butzi" Machlis.In May, Elbit said it would supply vehicular tactical radio systems worth $127 million to an unnamed South Asian army.Tactical radios supplied over a three-year period will include configurations for integrating on-board armored fighting vehicles and tanks at battalion and company level.

