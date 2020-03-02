The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Elections 2020: Feels like the third time

Israeli celebrities took to social media to post about the unprecedented third round of elections in Israel

By HANNAH BROWN  
MARCH 2, 2020 09:41
A Likud party election campaign billboard depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen above a billboard depicting Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, in Petah Tikva, Israel (photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
Some Israeli celebrities took to social media on Monday to post about the unprecedented third round of elections in Israel, but many chose not to rock the vote so much as ignore it.
Among those who did acknowledge the day were actress/model Yuval Scharf, who posted a picture of herself on Instagram canoodling with her husband, musician Shlomi Shaban, next to the message, "Choose right ♥️ #govote #forabettertomorrow#today"

Actor Tsahi Halevi, who announced last year that he and Israeli-Arab television host Lucy Aharish were married, posted a photo of himself on Instagram with his hand in the foreground, which had the word for peace written in English, Hebrew and Arabic. In a long message, he was highly critical of the current leadership, and at the end, urged Israelis: "Go out and vote for our future and our children's future, and let's return the word Peace to the conversation."
 
 
 
 
#בחירות2020 #להצביעולהשפיע לאן הגענו לאן?????כמה נמוך עוד נרד??? שאזרחים במדינה מקבלים איומים על החיים שלהם ושל ילדיהם בגלל דעתם הפוליטית! עד כדי כך מפוחדים שמחליטים לעזוב את המדינה! שישנם כאלה שמרשים לעצמם להפיץ שקרים,ולהתבריין בלי גבולות אחד על השני!!בושה וחרפה לנו ! הפחד והדאגה היחידים שיש לי הם על החברה שלנו, החברה שתמיד התגאתה באחדות שלה, בגיבוש, במוסר והערכיות,באמונה אחד בשני, בתקווה. ההנהגה נועדה להתחלף, אף אחד לא שם לנצח, אבל אנחנו נשאר תמיד, האזרחים. מאשים את ההנהגה המבזה שלנו, על כל גווניה ודעותיה, זלזול שכזה בתושבים, באלה שמשלמים לכם את המשכורות, אף אחד מכם לא קם וקורא לקבלה, הכלה,הבנה, אחדות, כבוד הדדי, לאחד בין השורות גם אם הדיעות שונות. אף אחד מכם לא מספק תקווה וחזון. רק מפלגים ומטנפים אחד על השני, מבטלים אחד את דעותיו וזכות קיומו של השני, יורדים לרמות הכי נמוכות, מציתים את האש ומסתכלים מלמעלה איך כולנו מתגוששים אחד עם השני,וגוררים אותנו למסכת אין סופית של בחירות, בזבוז מיותר של כסף שלנו שאמור להיות מושקע בתחומים החשובים והעיקריים : חינוך, בריאות, רווחה. וכל זאת במעין זחיחות ויוהרה. מתבייש בכלל ההנהגה ,מתבייש בלאן התדרדרנו כחברה מבחינה מוסרית. מתפלל ומייחל שראשית כולנו כאזרחים נממש את זכותנו לבחור מתוך תובנה שזו דרכינו להשפיע במדינה דמוקרטית ,ושנזכה להנהגה שעושה ולא רק מדברת, שמכבדת את עצמה ואת אלה שבחרו בה,שמתעסקת בעיקר ולא בטפל, בענווה ובצניעות. ושנית , שנחזור לבסיס האמונה שלנו ונאהב את רעינו כמונו, ונדאג לכך שילדינו יגדלו בחברה שמכבדת את עצמה ומושתת על כבוד הדדי הכלה וקבלה. צאו להצביע ולהשפיע לטובת עתידנו ועתיד ילדנו, ובואו נחזיר את המילה שלום לשיח, שלום ביננו לבין עצמנו בעיקר.
Aharish also posted an Instagram story urging her fans to get out and vote.
For some, of course, these frequent elections are good for business. Ben & Jerry's Israel has been using the Israeli expression, "Third time, an ice cream," meaning the third time two people run into each other, they'll buy each other ice cream, to promote a new ice-cream flavor, One Sweet Vote, using the slogan, "There's a reason to vote," a play on another Hebrew expression, in which the word "ta'am" can mean both taste or flavor and reason. This flavor features vanilla and chocolate with chocolate peace signs and chunks of white chocolate and blondies. What exactly this has to do with the elections is not crystal clear -- there are almost 30 parties competing so the political landscape here is anything but chocolate and vanilla. Still, no one is complaining about more ice cream, or the fact that Ben & Jerry's is giving out a second scoop for free at their factory stores on Election Day.

Other than the ice cream industry, these elections are great news for comedians and satirists. The political satire show, Eretz Nehederet (Wonderful Country) , featured its host, Eyal Kitzis on the show's Instagram account, urging Israelis to vote, take a selfie and send it to the show, which will add the photo to its Instagram story. Just like he did last time.


For some, the confluence of the Israeli elections and the American Super Tuesday primaries gave inspiration. Israeli actress/producer Noa Tishby, who divides her time between Israel and the US, posted a photo of her son on Instagram with a US primary ballot. Writing in English and Hebrew, she said, "Whether you live in California or in Israel - GO VOTE!!!!" wishing everyone success and saying, "Love and light."  https://www.instagram.com/p/B9N2RtZpaam/ picture of her son making a peace sign with a US ballot


Barbra Streisand, thinking obviously of the California primary on Tuesday, posted a photo of sticker on Instagram, which said, "I VOTED" sticker in many 13 languages, alas, not in Hebrew, along with the words, "Reminder: every one counts. One person, one vote. #SuperTuesday"
But not everyone was so civic-minded on Monday. Actress/model/pitch woman Rotam Sela, who famously criticized the prime minister regarding the nation-state law last year, posted a photo from Kenya, where she is shooting an ad campaign, with the words, "Blending in."
Perhaps it's not surprising that Sela finds herself abroad on the date of these elections. The Channel 12 News sent a reporter to Ben Gurion Airport and found that although it was a little quieter than a regular day, tens of thousands of Israelis decided not to let the elections interfere with their travel plans.


