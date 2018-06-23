Is Sara Netanyahu not mentally fit to stand trial?

Attorney Eliad Shraga, head of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, said that Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is probably not mentally fit to stand trial.



"The truth that nobody wants to say must be spoken," said Shraga at a cultural event in Beersheba. "That woman is probably not mentally fit to stand trial."





Israeli media also reported that Netanyahu allegedly attacked Eli Groner,

with a pen while screaming "we hate you" after Groner refused to green-light various expenses that Netanyahu made for her private home in Caesarea, as official expenses that should be paid for by the state of Israel. Both Netanyahu and Groner denied these reports and claimed they are false.



Groner announced he will step down from his office in August of this year.

Shraga suggested that this is a truth many people recognize but do not say out loud, including, in his view Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and Sara Netanyahu’s lawyer Yossi Cohen. Both men, Shraga said, "hinted at this truth."In the past, Israeli media have reported extensively on the demands Mrs. Netanyahu allegedly made of former cleaners hired to maintain the Prime Minister's official residence.The demands allegedly included that workers wash their hands repeatedly, not be allowed to eat during their work hours and stand at a distance from members of the Netanyahu family out of fear they might infect them with germs. These allegations were reported when one worker sued Netanyahu. The case was settled out of court.On June 21, Sara Netanyahu was indicted for fraud with aggravated circumstances and breach of public trust in what has become known as the “Prepared Food Affair,” referring to fraudulently obtaining from the state NIS 359,000 (approximately $100,000) in hundreds of prepared food orders.Netanyahu's trial is expected to start after the fall Jewish holidays.