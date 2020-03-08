The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Employment Service: Women twice as likely to resign than male employees

The figures, published to coincide with International Women's Day, showed that Jewish women represented approximately half of all claimants last year – greater than their share of the population.

By EYTAN HALON  
MARCH 8, 2020 16:52
Employees work at the offices of "Time Out Tel Aviv" magazine in Tel Aviv, Israel September 28, 2017. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Employees work at the offices of "Time Out Tel Aviv" magazine in Tel Aviv, Israel September 28, 2017.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Women in Israel are twice as likely to resign from their jobs than their male counterparts, both within the Jewish and Arab sectors, according to a report published Sunday by the Israeli Employment Service.
 
Among almost 280,000 individuals who claimed unemployment benefits from the Israeli Employment Service in 2019, 23% of Jewish women said that they had resigned and 77% had been laid off from their place of work. The resignation rate among Jewish men, however, stood at just 11%. Within the Arab population, 12% of female unemployment claimants said they had resigned, compared to only 6% of Arab men.
 
The figures, published to coincide with International Women’s Day, showed that Jewish women represented approximately half of all claimants last year – greater than their share of the population. A key explanation for the higher resignation rate among women than men, the Israeli Employment Service said, is due to the desire of women to extend their maternity leave.
 
The rate of unemployment claimants with higher education degrees has risen in recent years, reaching one-quarter of all claimants in 2018-19. The data shows that there is a higher share of women claiming unemployment benefits than men at all levels of education.
Women represented approximately 61% of all jobseekers with academic degrees, compared to 52.8% of all jobseekers without a higher education qualification.
 
“The figure indicating that the unemployment rate among women in Israel is lower than the OECD average is certainly encouraging and pleasing,” said Labor and Welfare Minister Ofir Akunis. “Alongside this, it is important – and not just on Women’s Day – to pay special attention to women in the labor market, and their unique characteristics. We will continue to work on a number of methods to facilitate the integration of women in the workforce, including running dedicated programs providing a solution for this.”
 
When compared to international data, the unemployment rate among Israeli women remains significantly below the OECD average, and is directly correlated to education levels.
 
The unemployment rate among Israeli women with a higher education qualification stands at 3.1%, compared to an average rate of 4.5% across OECD countries. For Israeli women with a secondary education or a lower level, the unemployment rate stood at 5%, compared to 11% among OECD countries.
 
“Despite the progress of women in the Israeli workforce, we recognize problematic trends in their full employment,” said Employment Service director-general Rami Garor.
 
“We recently embarked on a special pilot program to deal with the increase in the number of female and male unemployment benefit claimants over the past 18 months, during which the Employment Service provides time to work on job interviews and ‘tailor’ a customized package for all male and female jobseekers to accurately provide the necessary assistance they receive at the bureau.”


Tags women women of israel International Women's Day
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The big winner in Israel's elections is the Joint List By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will coronavirus bring Netanyahu and Gantz together? By YAAKOV KATZ
From Whitney Houston’s hologram to political comebacks By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu getting defectors is 'worst of all evils' By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus and Israeli electoral ills By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
4 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
5 Health Ministry denies Israel to quarantine American tourists
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to a tent during his visit to the Chaim Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, Israel, for discussion on the coronavirus, February 19, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by