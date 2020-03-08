Employment Service: Women twice as likely to resign than male employees



Women in Israel are twice as likely to resign from their jobs than their male counterparts, both within the Jewish and Arab sectors, according to a report published Sunday by the Israeli Employment Service.

Among almost 280,000 individuals who claimed unemployment benefits from the Israeli Employment Service in 2019, 23% of Jewish women said that they had resigned and 77% had been laid off from their place of work. The resignation rate among Jewish men, however, stood at just 11%. Within the Arab population, 12% of female unemployment claimants said they had resigned, compared to only 6% of Arab men.





The figures, published to coincide with International Women’s Day , showed that Jewish women represented approximately half of all claimants last year – greater than their share of the population. A key explanation for the higher resignation rate among women than men, the Israeli Employment Service said, is due to the desire of women to extend their maternity leave.

The rate of unemployment claimants with higher education degrees has risen in recent years, reaching one-quarter of all claimants in 2018-19. The data shows that there is a higher share of women claiming unemployment benefits than men at all levels of education.

Women represented approximately 61% of all jobseekers with academic degrees, compared to 52.8% of all jobseekers without a higher education qualification.



“The figure indicating that the unemployment rate among women in Israel is lower than the OECD average is certainly encouraging and pleasing,” said Labor and Welfare Minister Ofir Akunis. “Alongside this, it is important – and not just on Women’s Day – to pay special attention to women in the labor market, and their unique characteristics. We will continue to work on a number of methods to facilitate the integration of women in the workforce, including running dedicated programs providing a solution for this.”



When compared to international data, the unemployment rate among Israeli women remains significantly below the OECD average, and is directly correlated to education levels.



The unemployment rate among Israeli women with a higher education qualification stands at 3.1%, compared to an average rate of 4.5% across OECD countries. For Israeli women with a secondary education or a lower level, the unemployment rate stood at 5%, compared to 11% among OECD countries.



“Despite the progress of women in the Israeli workforce, we recognize problematic trends in their full employment,” said Employment Service director-general Rami Garor.



“We recently embarked on a special pilot program to deal with the increase in the number of female and male unemployment benefit claimants over the past 18 months, during which the Employment Service provides time to work on job interviews and ‘tailor’ a customized package for all male and female jobseekers to accurately provide the necessary assistance they receive at the bureau.”