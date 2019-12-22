Erdogan, Corbyn, extend Hanukkah greetings to Jews

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered Hanukkah wishes to Jewish people in Turkey and the world on Sunday, the first day of the festival of lights, Hurriyet Daily News reported. Stating Turkey under his leadership removed all obstacles standing in the way of freedom of religion he stated that, in his country, “82 million people live in peace.” “I extend my congratulations to the entire Jewish community,” he said, “on the occasion of Hanukkah and wish them well-being and happiness.”Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn released a video in which he wishes Jewish people in the UK and around the world a happy Hanukkah.
A user claimed Corbyn is attempting to “trick non-Jews” into thinking he has normal relations with the Jews of the UK.
Corbyn gave his version of the Hanukkah miracle, emphasizing that it was hope that gave the Jews the courage to light the menorah in the Temple despite having only a small amount of oil, and claimed that such hope is seen today among young people who fight to save the planet and charity work done by synagogues who help refugees. Corbyn, under whom Labour faces an investigation that it had become a Jew-hating party, was met with ridicule online. “We’re having a happy Hanukkah because you’re not prime minister,” Never Again tweeted in response.I would like to wish happy #Hanukkah to Jewish people celebrating in Britain and across the world.#Chanukah pic.twitter.com/UfwHrEMNYK— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 22, 2019
I see Corbyn has sent his annual Chanukah message to non Jews to trick them into thinking he and we are cool. We’re not. You’re a knackered old Marxist Corbyn. An antisemitic one who’s friends with Jew killers. Chanukah celebrates our resistance to people like you https://t.co/1berLQZcay— leekern (@leekern13) December 22, 2019
