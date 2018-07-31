Eritrean stabbed; police suspect motive was political disagreement

Police find stabbing victim lying in pool of blood on Finn Street in south Tel Aviv.
An Eritrean migrant was stabbed and wounded early Tuesday in south Tel Aviv in what police suspect was a political disagreement between pro-government and anti-regime migrants from Eritrea.
Police officers arrived at Finn Street found a 30-year-old man with stab wounds to his back and stomach, lying in a pool of blood. The victim, whose name was not released for publication, was evacuated in moderate condition to Ichilov Hospital.
Police searched the area and arrested two suspects, one in his 20s and the other in his 30s. One had blood stains on his clothes, police said.
The suspects were detained for questioning. Police were set to request a remand extension as the investigation continued.
In recent months, several brawls have broken out between pro-government and anti-regime Eritreans in Israel. Activists have accused the Eritrean Embassy in Tel Aviv of intentionally stirring up trouble to cause problems for Eritrean asylum seekers in Israel.
In June, activists held a protest outside the Eritrean embassy to protest violence and dictatorship.
“Those you see causing trouble in the streets are people who the Eritrean embassy is sending to cause problems inside and around the community,” Eritrean community leader Tomas Yowhannes said at the time. “The regime is sending people to cause problems in the community so that out requests won’t be addressed. So that the State of Israel will think we bring violence with us.”