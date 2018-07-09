Estimate: 80,000 buildings in danger of collapsing in face of earthquake

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

There are 80,000 buildings in Israel that are in danger of collapsing in the face of a serious earthquake in Israel, Deputy Minister of Housing and Construction Jackie Levy told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.



Levy issued a statement on the urgency of the issue, after northern Israel experienced dozens of earthquakes over the past few days.





Levy says he has been fighting for greater action on this issue for several years, and that while his ministry had budgeted 60 million shekels every year for the last three years to reinforce buildings, that is only "a drop in the ocean.""This needs a massive systemic solution - a national plan,” he said, noting that his ministry has already put together a five-year plan which he hopes will be approved soon.The plan, which his ministry built together with the Finance Ministry, requires a budget of 250 million shekels every year for five years, which will deal only with the homes of those who live on the Great Rift Valley, which is the highest risk zone. In addition to that, the remaining homes of those who are in lower risk areas will also need to be reinforced.All the buildings constructed before 1984 were not built according to standards which began to be enforced that year for earthquake durability.“There are many old structures that will simply collapse like a tower of cards during an earthquake,” Levy said. “On every platform I have demanded that the Israeli government open its eyes and internalize that this earthquake is a ticking time bomb, and it must invest considerable resources in order to prevent the disaster.”"The government must stop trembling from the large expenditure and go up one step after another on the budget ladder, because the quakes are going up the Richter scale at a dizzying pace," Levy stated.Levy believes that the current series of earthquakes will spur decision makers into action. "Everyone agrees it [a big earthquake] will come and it's only a matter of when," Levy remarked. “This is Israel’s biggest security threat.”“And so I call on everyone to understand that we cannot wait. An earthquake will not come with a government resolution, it will surprise everyone, and for this barrel of explosives, we are not prepared," he warned.He added that rather than getting to a situation where the country remembers a huge failure, “we must start to deal with it today in order to prevent the suffering of tomorrow.”The Defense Ministry along with the security establishment and the National Emergency Authority is set to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss this issue.