The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ethiopian Airlines launches new Boeing 787 Dreamliner named 'Tel Aviv'

Ethiopian Airlines connects Israel to over 120 destinations spread across five continents, including Africa, Asia, the Americas and Europe.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JANUARY 6, 2020 19:22
Ethiopian Airlines' new Boeing 787 Dreamliner "Tel Aviv" (photo credit: ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES)
Ethiopian Airlines' new Boeing 787 Dreamliner "Tel Aviv"
(photo credit: ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES)
Ethiopian Airlines' new Boeing 787 Dreamliner named "Tel Aviv" landed at Ben Gurion Airport yesterday, making it the first foreign airline to name an aircraft after a city in Israel.
The aircraft, carrying around 300 passengers, received a warm ceremonial welcome upon its arrival in Tel Aviv Sunday night - attended by the Ethiopian Ambassador to Israel Tsegay Berhe, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai as well as many Ethiopian Airline staff currently operating in Israel.
Currently, Ethiopian Airlines operates two daily flights on a direct line from Tel Aviv to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - a regular line that the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner will now operate on - flights that leave at 9:00am and 12:45pm each day, respectively.
In addition, Ethiopian Airlines connects Israel to over 120 destinations spread across five continents, including Africa, Asia, the Americas and Europe - with 62 available destinations spread across Africa alone.
Bilan Arpain, the regional director of Israel for Ethiopian Airlines, said that naming the new Dreamliner aircraft after the city of Tel Aviv demonstrates with it the significance and importance Ethiopian Airlines attaches to the destination, to Israel, to the local market and to their loyal Israeli passengers.
"This is a special day and an important milestone for Ethiopian Airlines that marks more than 23 years of successful operations in Israel. Therefore, I am honored to be able to present this unique aircraft to the public. We believe in the Israeli market and aim to increase our operations in the near future," Arpain concluded.


Tags Boeing Ethiopian Airlines Plane
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Foreign Ministry shame By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Why does ‘The Second Israel’ adore Benjamin Netanyahu? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Haredi parties in Israeli politics By EHUD OLMERT
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Our responsibility to save the elderly of Israel By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
3 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
4 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies