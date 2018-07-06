July 06 2018
Eurovision organizers: No interest in 'rumors' about 'Toy' plagiarism

The European Broadcasting Union told The Jerusalem Post it is busy organizing next year's contest in Israel.

By
July 6, 2018 14:22
1 minute read.
Eurovision organizers: No interest in 'rumors' about 'Toy' plagiarism

Israel's Netta, sitting alongside composer Doron Medalie, attends the news conference after winning the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2018, May 13, 2018.. (photo credit: REUTERS/RAFAEL MARCHANTE)

 
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the body that oversees the Eurovision, said this week that it is paying no heed to reports of copyright accusations against Israel's Eurovision-winning song "Toy."

The EBU told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday that it considers the plagiarism accusations "baseless rumors."

On Tuesday, the composer of "Toy" confirmed he had received a letter earlier this month from Universal Music Group, alleging similarities between the song and the 2003 White Stripes track "Seven Nation Army."

Composer and musician Doron Medalie told the Post on Tuesday that “it’s not a lawsuit, there’s no court here. It’s a letter of clarification, so we’re clarifying.”

Despite Hebrew media reports to the contrary, the EBU told the Post Thursday that it is not concerned with the issue.

"As we are busy working with KAN, preparing for next year's Eurovision Song Contest in Israel, we are not interested in entertaining such rumors," it said.





Ofer Menahem, the publicist for Barzilai, said earlier this week that the singer would not be commenting on the incident. Universal declined to publicly comment on the issue.


