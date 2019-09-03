Evans: Netanyahu's ‘trust factor' with superpowers is Israel's strength

The "trust factor" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has with world leaders, especially the leaders of the global powers – Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping - is Israel’s strength, Dr. Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Museum and a member of the Trump Evangelical Advisory said this week.

"Who is the leader that the President trusts? Who does Putin trust? (Israel has) the golden opportunity of (its) life, everything is moving in (Israel's) direction,” Evans said at the Srugim Conference.

The conference was aimed at right-wing voters and was attended by the leading politicians like Yemina's Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett, Blue and White's Benny Gantz and Moshe Yaalon, Likud's Yuli Edelstein and Ze'ev Elkin, as well as Itamar Ben-Gvir of Otzma Yehudit. Also attending were mayors of cities and regions and dozens of major media outlets.

He mentioned that the trust that Netanyahu has with world leaders has shifted the focus to the threats facing Israel and that without this trust, the issues of Iran and their proxies like Hezbollah and Hamas would be ignored by the international community.

Evans also notes Russia and China’s influence with Iran and that a novice Israeli prime minister would not have the ability to bring threats facing the Jewish state to the world’s attention and create cooperation between other global leaders. He said that an Israeli leader cannot bring attention and action to these issues alone, citing prime minister Menachem Begin’s crisis with the Reagan Administration over Israel’s security in the 1980s.

Last year, Evans met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in the UAE, President El-Sisi of Egypt, and King Abdullah II of Jordan. According to Evans, Netanyahu’s leadership with Gulf Arab countries is essential and that these leaders have an immense amount of respect for Netanyahu.

Evans also spoke about the opportunity Israel has with the Trump Administration. Evans noted that it is the first time in Israel's history that there is an Evangelical Secretary of State (Mike Pompeo), Vice President (Mike Pence), and that President Trump was elected by Evangelicals and seeks their counsel.

Evans explained that one only has to look at what Trump has already done, including the recognition of the Golan Heights, moving the Embassy to Jerusalem, closing the PLO Mission in Washington DC, the Taylor Force Act and that his team is proof enough. He received a roaring ovation for his praise of President Trump and his Middle East Peace Envoy - US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Special Representative Jason Greenblatt and Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner.

He also spoke about the importance of Judea and Samaria not only for Israel's security but to Evangelical Christians, mentioning that "Judea and Samaria are not occupied territories according to the US State Department, thanks to US Ambassador David Friedman."

