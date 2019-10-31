Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ex-Australian PM, John Howard, honors soldiers of Battle of Beersheba

Victory at the Battle of Beersheba enabled the Allied forces to move forward and capture Jerusalem from the Ottomans just six weeks later.

By
October 31, 2019 13:53
90th anniversary of the WW1 Battle of Beersheba: Re-enactment of the Australian Light horse charge

90th anniversary of the WW1 Battle of Beersheba: Re-enactment of the Australian Light horse charge. (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/EMAN)

Declaring that the Battle of Beersheba, which had been decisively won 102 years ago by Australian and New Zealand [ANZAC] forces, had changed the course of history in the region and the world, former Australian Prime Minister John Howard honored the memories of all brave soldiers - friend and foe - who fell in the battle in 1917.

"We are here not in triumph but in tribute," he said, in the course of an address at the Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Beersheba.

"1917 was a miserable and traumatic year for Australia with so much slaughter on the battlefields," the former prime minister continued. "In October 1917 more Australians died on the battlefield than in any other war before or since."

Beersheba Mayor Ruvic Danilovich, a native son of the capital of the Negev said that every time he passes the Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery his heart misses a beat as he thinks of how different the world would look without the victory of the ANZAC forces in the Battle of Beersheba.


