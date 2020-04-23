The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ex-IDF official: Facing mass Palestinian protest may spread coronavirus

Brig. Gen. (res.) Assaf Orion, who was a top intelligence and military diplomacy official, warned that in the coronavirus era, even a “win” in enforcing the law, could be a long-term "loss."

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
APRIL 23, 2020 19:56
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl back a tear gas canister during an anti-Israel protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip October 25, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl back a tear gas canister during an anti-Israel protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip October 25, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Israel could face unique and increased coronavirus dangers if it decides to annex parts of the West Bank and confronts mass Palestinian protests as a result, a former IDF senior officer said Thursday.
 
Brig.-Gen. (ret.) Assaf Orion was a top intelligence and military diplomacy officer and is now an Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) fellow. He was part of an INSS-simulated security cabinet that met to address the coronavirus crisis.
Coming only days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz signed a coalition deal that included the potential for a significant annexation move, Orion addressed a less-discussed practical downside.
Whenever even partial West Bank annexation was discussed two months ago or any time before that, objections to the move usually included: fairness to the Palestinians, concerns of diplomatic or legal fallout (especially before the International Criminal Court) and a potential spike in terrorist attacks.
But all of that was before the coronavirus outbreak.
Orion warned that in the coronavirus era, even a win enforcing the law by controlling a protest could spread the virus and lead to a long-term loss.
Today, even a spike in terrorist attacks may not be nearly as dangerous as mass Palestinian protests forcing mass numbers of soldiers to come into physical contact with demonstrators, he said.
A worst-case scenario could mean protesters who know they are infected using themselves as portable bio-weapons to infect security forces, and a second wave of infections could be caused unintentionally by asymptomatic protesters, he added.
Palestinian and regional reaction to annexation would be far more violent and damaging than the brief uptick in violence after the US moved its embassy to Jerusalem, Orion said.
Retired IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, who is an INSS fellow, also participated in the simulation and discussed the need of viewing each security threat through the lens of additional difficulties, which the coronavirus era might bring.
The defense establishment must be ready for terrorists in the West Bank and Gaza, Iran’s nuclear program and its attempts to move precision missiles to Syria and Lebanon as if there is no coronavirus to slow them down, he said.
The IDF should continue a policy of responding cautiously to mild attacks from Gaza and to focus retaliation more on Islamic Jihad than Hamas, presuming that intelligence showed Hamas was staying out of the hostilities, Eisenkot said.
The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the Mossad must learn lessons during this period about how to operate better in the corona and post-corona environment, he said.
Pnina Sharvit-Baruch, a former head of the IDF’s International Law Division, said the High Court of Justice has generally endorsed the government’s new aggressive policies to fight coronavirus even if they would be viewed as invading privacy in normal times.
The High Court understood the high stakes, she said, adding that the special measures were necessary, as long as there was tight oversight and transparency.
Much of the rest of the simulation revolved around debates between health, educational and finance experts about how to balance opening the country’s economy and educational institutions with the increased risks of infection such moves would present.


Tags IDF Palestinians Annexation Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Can the coronavirus help repair ties between Israel's Jews and Arabs? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder The Jewish imperative of the coronavirus crisis By RONALD S. LAUDER
Yitz Greenberg Coronavirus and the haredim - opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Susan Hattis Rolef It is now up to Netanyahu whether a unity government will be formed By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin The 'national emergency' behind coalition isn't coronavirus - opinion By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
3 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
4 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
5 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by