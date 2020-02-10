The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ex-Jerusalem police chief gets jail time for sexual harassment

District court reversal of lower court acquittal led to a 10-month sentence.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
FEBRUARY 10, 2020 10:02
Israel Police vehicle (Illustrative) (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israel Police vehicle (Illustrative)
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Ex-Jerusalem Police chief Nisso Shaham was sentenced on Monday to 10 months in jail for the charge of sexually harassing female officers under his command in a stunning reversal of fortune.
Shaham had been acquitted of sexual harassment at the lower magistrate court level and was sentenced to mere community service in December 2018 leading to an explosion of public outrage from women’s rights advocates.
However, in September 2019, the Tel Aviv District Court reversed the acquittal and sent the case back to the lower court for re-sentencing.
The latest decisions have restored to the headlines a case that shook the entire police force and has been at the forefront of public debates about the #MeToo movement’s success in Israel.
The reversal came after the prosecution appealed both the acquittals and the lenient sentence and succeeded in convincing the district court of Shaham’s guilt, with the court condemning his actions in the harshest terms.
Shaham’s lawyers have slammed the latest decisions as ignoring the original magistrate’s court’s findings of facts, whereas only that lower court had had the benefit of viewing all of the witnesses live.
Typically, witnesses do not testify in appeals proceedings and appeals courts only correct lower courts on misinterpretations of the law.
Shaham’s lawyers said that the district court went beyond its authority by correcting the lower court on findings of fact, saying that they would eventually appeal to the Supreme Court.
Back in December 2018, Association of Rape Crisis Center CEO Orit Soliciano responded to the mere community service sentencing saying, “the sentence given to Nisso Shaham is shocking, outrageous and inconceivable. Shaham used his authority systematically and repeatedly to exploit young and junior female officers who were in difficult circumstances and needed his help.”  
Soliciano especially attacked the court’s explanation that it would give Shaham a lenient sentence due to his public service whereas she said that his senior law enforcement role meant he should get a more severe punishment.
She added that a recent survey by the authority for advancement of the status of women found that 66% of women have experienced some level of sexual harassment while only around 5% ever report it.
In that light, she said it was unconscionable that when brave women came forward, that men who had sexually assaulted them should get off with a slap on the wrist.
Shaham had beaten most of the charges at the magistrate’s court level by admitting to many instances of sexual intimacy with junior officers, but convincing the court that the encounters had been consensual or at the very least ambiguous.
He even appealed the single conviction for indecent assault in which the lower court said he kissed one of the junior officers against her will, though the district court dismissed this appeal.
In October 2013, Shaham resigned his post after he was indicted for sex crimes against multiple female officers who worked under his command.


Tags Jerusalem police sexual harassment MeToo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Celebrating Tu Bishvat, New Year for the trees By JPOST EDITORIAL
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
My Word: Emojis, signs and mixed messages By LIAT COLLINS
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Why doesn’t Israel have a 911 system? By ELI BEER
Nimrod Goren Gas forum a diplomatic opportunity for Israel By NIMROD GOREN

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
5 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by