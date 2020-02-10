Ex-Jerusalem police chief gets jail time for sexual harassment

Ex-Jerusalem Police chief Nisso Shaham was sentenced on Monday to 10 months in jail for the charge of sexually harassing female officers under his command in a stunning reversal of fortune.Shaham had been acquitted of sexual harassment at the lower magistrate court level and was sentenced to mere community service in December 2018 leading to an explosion of public outrage from women’s rights advocates. However, in September 2019, the Tel Aviv District Court reversed the acquittal and sent the case back to the lower court for re-sentencing.The latest decisions have restored to the headlines a case that shook the entire police force and has been at the forefront of public debates about the #MeToo movement’s success in Israel.The reversal came after the prosecution appealed both the acquittals and the lenient sentence and succeeded in convincing the district court of Shaham’s guilt, with the court condemning his actions in the harshest terms.Shaham’s lawyers have slammed the latest decisions as ignoring the original magistrate’s court’s findings of facts, whereas only that lower court had had the benefit of viewing all of the witnesses live.Typically, witnesses do not testify in appeals proceedings and appeals courts only correct lower courts on misinterpretations of the law.Shaham’s lawyers said that the district court went beyond its authority by correcting the lower court on findings of fact, saying that they would eventually appeal to the Supreme Court.Back in December 2018, Association of Rape Crisis Center CEO Orit Soliciano responded to the mere community service sentencing saying, “the sentence given to Nisso Shaham is shocking, outrageous and inconceivable. Shaham used his authority systematically and repeatedly to exploit young and junior female officers who were in difficult circumstances and needed his help.” Soliciano especially attacked the court’s explanation that it would give Shaham a lenient sentence due to his public service whereas she said that his senior law enforcement role meant he should get a more severe punishment.She added that a recent survey by the authority for advancement of the status of women found that 66% of women have experienced some level of sexual harassment while only around 5% ever report it.In that light, she said it was unconscionable that when brave women came forward, that men who had sexually assaulted them should get off with a slap on the wrist.Shaham had beaten most of the charges at the magistrate’s court level by admitting to many instances of sexual intimacy with junior officers, but convincing the court that the encounters had been consensual or at the very least ambiguous.He even appealed the single conviction for indecent assault in which the lower court said he kissed one of the junior officers against her will, though the district court dismissed this appeal.In October 2013, Shaham resigned his post after he was indicted for sex crimes against multiple female officers who worked under his command.