Ex-Nazi death squad member appeals Canadian court

Helmut Oberlander served in the Nazi death squad Einstazkommando 10a. Jewish activists urged the court to 'come down on the side of justice.'

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 3, 2018 05:22
Nazi France

A Nazi swastika banner hangs on the facade of the Prefecture Palace in Nice which is being used as part of a movie set during the filming of a WWII film in the old city of Nice, France. (photo credit: REUTERS)

The Canadian Federal Government stripped 94-year-old Helmut Oberlander of his citizenship for the fourth time on June 20, 2017 for allegedly failing to disclose his wartime involvement with the Nazis upon settling in Canada, stated the Simon Wiesenthal Center in a press release.  

Oberlander, whose position in the Nazi unit was that of interpreter, appealed the decision in court on Wednesday.  

The Simon Wiesenthal Center has Oberlander on its annual list of most wanted Nazi war criminals for having served in the Nazi death squad, Einstazkommando 10a, which is estimated to have killed 23,000 civilians – most of whom were Jews.

President of the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center Avi Benlolo said that “No amount of years or court appeals can erase the atrocities Mr. Oberlander helped commit as part of the Nazi war machine.”

He added that “We urge the court to come down on the side of justice.”



