Ex-marine IDF lone soldier gets emotional surprise video while on TV

"The beret journey collided with my sister's birthday and I had to dedicate something to her," the soldier recounted.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 29, 2019 11:14
1 minute read.
Lone soldier

Lone soldier. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
Itzhak Ben-Nun, an ex-US Marine Corps soldier who left the US and his family to make aliyah and join the IDF, watched a surprising video that left him speechless while being interviewed on TV.

The lone soldier decided to send a birthday video to his sister in the US, Maayan, during his "Masa Kumta," a ceremonial journey privates take during their basic training, at the end of which they are granted their colored beret, marking the army corps they belong to.

"The beret journey collided with my sister's birthday and I had to dedicate something to her," he recounted. "I told everyone the day before that I wanted to do something for her birthday, so we did it and everyone joined in."

On Sunday morning, Itzhak was interviewed on Channel 12 telling his story, explaining that "I lived in Israel when I was little, I felt that something was missing and I always wanted to return to Israel, to my roots and to serve here too."



But then a surprise awaited him, a video from his sister Maayan in response to the one he sent her.

"Itzhak always goes out of his way to do special things for us, he never stops surprising," Itzhak's sister said in the video. "Are you ready to come back home? I want to fight with you again. I love you," she said as Itzhak watched the video for the first time on live TV.

Itzhak was on the verge of tears, saying "I miss her so much, we haven't seen each other for nine months. My motivation stems from my family, of course I miss them."

