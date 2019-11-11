Expo 2020 gives Israeli de facto official representations in Dubai

For six months, an Israeli pavilion at the World Fair in Dubai will give the Jewish state a de facto official representation in the United Arab Emirates, an Arab country with which it does not have official ties.



In past years, Israel has increasingly participated in international events in the UAE – its flag has been unfurled, its national anthem has been played, and there is an Israeli diplomatic mission to the UN’s International Renewable Energy Agency in the UAE.

But Israel’s presence at Expo 2020 Dubai from October 2020 to April 2021 – which will include exhibitions from over 190 nations and is expected to draw 25 million people – will give Israel its most blatant and interactive presence in an Arab state to date.On Sunday, the government formally gave its stamp of approval to the pavilion, which is projected to cost upward of NIS 55.3 million. It also created the new post of Expo commissioner, as well as a steering committee headed by the Prime Minister’s Office deputy director-general Ronen Peretz and Foreign Ministry director-general Yuval Rotem.Both the Prime Minister’s Office and the Foreign Ministry have worked to ensure that Israel’s participation in the event will put it on par with all other participants.Israeli Expo 2020 commissioner Elazar Cohen spoke with reporters on Monday about Israel’s pavilion, designed by Knafo Klimor Architects, and showed them the promotional video that has already been created. Israel has also hired a public relations firm to promote its activities at Expo 2020.It will be Israel’s chance to showcase its technological innovations to the Arab world.The open pavilion will be bound by seven large, square, arched screened panels with changing and moving images.“It will not have walls or a ceiling,” Cohen explained as he pointed to the screen. Visitors can walk up a large ramp, underneath which there is interactive exhibit space.In the video advertising the pavilion, Israel states in English that “Our compass always points to tomorrow, for this is our time. You think it’s too good to be true. I tell you it’s damn too good to be false. It’s our future we are talking about. Tomorrow is waiting, and this is the way.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });