May 13 2018
Iyar, 28, 5778
FOZ to honor Trump with museum exhibit

FOZ: While many presidential candidates have promised to move the embassy to Jerusalem, “Trump was the only one who recognized reality and delivered.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
May 13, 2018 06:11
1 minute read.
A billboard put up by the Friends of Zion celebrates the moving of the US embassy to Jerusalem

A billboard put up by the Friends of Zion celebrates the moving of the US embassy to Jerusalem. (photo credit: COURTESY FRIENDS OF ZION)

The Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem will open an exhibit honoring President Donald Trump, in recognition of his decision to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to the capital.

FOZ said that while many US presidential candidates have promised to move the embassy to Jerusalem, “Trump was the only one who recognized reality and delivered.”

“In just over a year of presidency, President Trump has managed to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, cut funding to reward terrorists, create a supporting stage for Israel in the UN, challenging every antisemitic resolution that comes up, and is the first president that held up to his promise about moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem,” FOZ said in a statement.

The Friends of Zion Museum includes the Ambassador Institute, a research center, an online university and a think tank used to educate 100 million Christians around the world and turn them into ambassadors standing up for Israel.

Dr. Mike Evans, the museum founder, presented the Friends of Zion Award to Trump this past December at a ceremony held in the Oval Office. Previous recipients include former US president George W. Bush, Prince Albert II of Monaco, former president Rosen Plevneliev of Bulgaria and, recently, President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala, for declaring he will move the embassy to Jerusalem. The Friends of Zion Museum has promised to bestow this award on any leader who will follow in Trump’s footsteps and move his or her nation’s embassy to Jerusalem.


