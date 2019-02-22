Goldin family blasts generals of new Blue and White party

The parents of fallen IDF Lt. Hadar Goldin with Members of Knesset hold signs reading "they're this close" at a protest near the Gaza border, calling for the bodies of their son and another IDF soldier to be returned.
(photo credit: MISDAR HADAR)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The family of fallen IDF Lt. Hadar Goldin
slammed the leaders of the newly formed Blue and White party for failing to return their deceased son's body from terrorist forces.
"All the generals who want to be leaders need to explain to us before they are elected, why they failed and what they are going to do to correct their mistakes, " Prof. Simcha Goldin, the soldier's father stated at a protest near where the 23-year-old Givati commando was killed.
He called the statements of former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz, who is heading the Blue and White party, "empty slogans," adding "whoever sweeps the Goldin family under the rug sweeps all IDF soldiers under the rug."
Hundreds took part in the weekly vigil in memory of Goldin, including MK Haim Yellin of Labor and MK Moti Yogev of Bayit Yehudi, held near Israel's southern border with Gaza.
Goldin and fellow IDF soldier Oron Shaul were killed during Operation Protective Edge in 2014 hours after a cease-fire was reached between Gaza's Hamas ruled government and Israel. Their bodies were taken via underground tunnels back to Hamas-controlled territory where they have been held ever since.
Late Thursday night Gabi Ashkenazi and Moshe Yaalon, both also former IDF top generals, joined Gantz in his newly formed Blue and White party
ahead of the April 9 elections.
Lashing out at what he perceived as abandonment by the upper echelons of the government and army, Prof. Goldin stated, "a government that can not bring back soldiers after four and a half years is incapable of anything."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>