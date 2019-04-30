Fans mourn death of Sci-fi pioneer

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Gene Wolfe, one of science fiction’s most highly regarded authors, passed away on April 14 of Cardiovascular disease. He was 87 years old.





Time itself is a thing, so it seems to me, that stands solidly like a fence of iron palings with its endless row of years; and we flow past like Gyoll, on our way to a sea from which we shall return only as rain. RIP Gene Wolfe. — Gene Wolfe (@GeneWolfeQuotes) April 15, 2019

Wolfe was a prolific writer, having published over 200 short stories and novellas as well as several novels to critical acclaim. His most well-known work, The Book of the New Sun series, as well as its follow-ups The Book of the Long Sun series and The Book of the Short Sun series, were landmarks in the science fiction genre and helped codify – or according to some, perfected – the Dying Earth sub-genre of science fiction.Though never the most successful author in terms of popularity and sales, Wolfe’s work was always held in high esteem by his peers and by his fans, with many regarding him as not only one of the greatest science fiction writers, but one of the greatest American writers overall.Washington Post reporter Michael Dirda called The Citadel of the Autarch by Wolfe "the greatest fantasy novel written by an American."British-Jewish fantasy and comic-book writer Neil Gaiman called Wolfe a personal hero because he kept "trying new ways of writing," noting he was "the finest living male American writer of SF and fantasy – possibly the finest living American writer," The Guardian reportedHe was known for his unique style, utilizing heavy catholic symbolism and imagery in his stories, which were often told in the first person perspective by unreliable narrators. This was because “Real people are unreliable narrators all the time, even if they try to be reliable narrators,” he explained in an interview with Nova Express in 1998.Wolfe’s influence is visible today in the many authors he inspired, such as Neil Gaiman and Patrick O’Leary.He is survived by his son, two daughters and three granddaughters.

