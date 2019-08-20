Far right Otzma, Likud file appeal demanding Arab parties be disqualified

The far-right Otzma Yehudit party, together with the Likud party, successfully filed an appeal to the Supreme Court on Tuesday against the Central Election Committee’s decision to allow the Joint List of Arab parties to run in the upcoming election.



According to Otzma, its appeal included evidence that the four Arab parties comprising the Joint List support terrorism, including visits made by serving MKs from those parties to convicted terrorists.

Leading Otzma figure Itamar Ben Gvir added that the appeal also included an interview Joint List leader Ayman Odeh gave to the Lebanese Al Mayadeen news channel in Arabic where, according to Ben Gvir, Odeh said that the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement could lead Israel to take “historic decisions against the interests of our people.”“After the evidence that we submitted today to the Supreme Court, there is no room for confusion: MKs who support Iran and visit terrorists in jail not only have no place in the Knesset but also have no place in the State of Israel,” said Ben Gvir following submission of the appeal.“The time has come for justice to be done and to remove the terror supporters from the Knesset.”In December 2016, Basel Ghattas who was serving at the time as an MK for the Joint List was caught on prison security cameras passing cell phones and sim cards to convicted Palestinian terrorists. He was convicted in April 2017 and served two years in prison.The Adalah Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel condemned the Likud party for participating in what it described as “a racist effort” to prevent political representation for Arab citizens.“The request they submitted is not based on any reason that would allow the list to be disqualified in accordance with the law, and on a series of distorted proofs and racist interpretations whose basis is the revocation of the rights of Arabs to demand equal citizenship,” the organization said in response to the appeal.The Joint List itself had attempted to get Otzma banned on the basis that the party has racist motivations against Arab citizens of Israel.Las t week the Central Elections Committee rejected the petitions to prevent the Joint List as well as Otzma and its candidates Ben-Gvir, Baruch Marzel and Bentzi Gopstein, from running in the September 17 election.

