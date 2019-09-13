Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Far-right party gathers outside kindergartens to promote anti-LGBTQ agenda

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 13, 2019 11:49
The Noam party sign calling for activists to gather outside of kindergartens

The Noam party sign calling for activists to gather outside of kindergartens. (photo credit: NOAM PARTY)

Far-right Noam party called for their followers to "adopt" a kindergarten and gather outside on Friday to raise awareness and conduct an explanation activity for the children on the importance of a traditional family.

"Going outside to conserve Shabbat mom and dad," the notice called. The notice also called for the supporters to gather outside kindergartens for activities and materials to combat the "patterns of the 'new education' that floods our children."

The notice also shared a phone number to call to "adopt a kindergarten" in which to conduct the activities.

Noam's party leader Rabbi Dror Arye had been barred from teaching at schools Education Ministry instructed earlier this month.

The instruction came as a result of Arye's involvement in politics as teaching staff are forbidden from engaging in politics. For many years, Arye has been a teacher at a girl's elementary school in Shomria and a hesder yeshiva in Sderot.


