Farmers work ‘round the clock’ to ensure produce during coronavirus



The Israel Fruit Growers Association (IFGA) slammed retail stores for spiking food prices during the novel coronavirus outbreak in a Wednesday press release.



IFGA CEO Yaron Balchasan slammed reports the country is about to experience shortage as “total fake news” and said farmers are “working around the clock to deliver produce .”

As no shortage is expected, the report slammed chains for raising prices “in an unheard-of example of bold-faced behavior,” Balchasan said. “I hope the government will put a stop to this.”



He further said that due to restaurants and hotels closing down because of the new Health Ministry regulations, the real situation is of a fresh fruit and vegetable surplus.



The press release on behalf of IFGA stated the nation doesn’t face any shortage of apples, as the current supply will last until mid-June with the 2020 apple picking starting in early June.