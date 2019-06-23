Fatah calls for days of violence against Israel over Bahrain Conference

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Fatah, the ruling party of the Palestinian Authority, has called for days of violence against Israel in response to the Bahrain Conference, where the economic part of President Trump's Middle East plan will be unveiled.



The PA has refused to send any representation to the conference and several senior officials in the faction have called for violence against Israel.

Majed Al-Fatiani, secretary of Fatah's Revolutionary Council, in an article published by the official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, called on "Fatah members and the vital forces on the Palestinian lands to [dedicate] the 24th, 25th, and 26th [of June] to Palestine and Jerusalem, in order to express their rejection of the Bahrain Conference."A counter-conference to Bahrain, entitled, 'The Holocaust of the Century in Bahrain… Its Signs, Consequences, and Ways to Deal With It', took place last week, attended by Palestinian leaders, where it was emphasized that the Bahrain Conference is “a holocaust for the basic Arab principles and the Palestinians’ rights".Palestinian Media Watch director Itamar Marcus said of the PA's behavior, "It is outrageous that Palestinian leaders are coining a conference whose entire purpose is to promote economic well-being for Palestinians, as a 'holocaust' – a term used exclusively to refer to the Nazi genocide of Jews."At what point will the international community finally say they have had enough of the PA and leave them to wallow in the endless disasters they keep bringing upon themselves?”PA Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayeh wrote in May regarding the conference, "… on behalf of the martyrs, wounded, prisoners, and their family members….I salute all parts of the Palestinian private sector – from Gaza to the West Bank – that have refused to participate in this conspiracy against our people."The Palestinian Liberation Organization has also called on participants of the Bahrain Conference to refrain from attending.

