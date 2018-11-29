Fatal car accident on Route 5 kills one, injures two

X
A fatal car accident took place on Route 5 on Thursday afternoon, in which one person was killed and another two people were injured, one lightly and one seriously, according to initial police reports.
Medics who arrived at the scene described a gruesome sight of a car that was trapped underneath a bus and went up in flames, with two people still trapped in the private vehicle.
"When we arrived at the scene, we found a very serious accident and the sight was shocking," ZAKA medics said. "A car with two passengers was going up in flames, while trapped under a bus, as a consequence of which the bus, which carried the driver and seven passengers, flared up as well."
A female passenger of the car, who suffered severe burns and injuries to her body, showed no signs of life and medics declared her death at the scene. A 50-year-old, apparently the driver of the private vehicle, was given life-saving treatment at the scene, after he suffered from severe injuries and extensive burns to his body, and was evacuated to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikvah.
The bus, under which the car was trapped, also caught fire with the driver suffering from light injuries. He received medical treatment and was evacuated to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikvah as well, along with seven passengers who suffered from panic attacks due to the accident.
