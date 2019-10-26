Fatal weekend leaves six dead due to car accidents

The weekend was a particularly deadly one in Israel after six people died in motor vehicle accidents throughout the country.



Four people died in accidents on Friday, within the span of a few hours. An accident in Jerusalem claimed the life of a 30-year-old motorcyclist who was hit by a private vehicle and later died of his wounds.

Some time later, a 15-year-old on an electric scooter was hit by a car in Ashdod, who then also succumbed to his wounds in the hospital.Additionally, a motorcyclist died in an accident with a private vehicle on Route 20. The three passengers of the private vehicle were evacuated to the hospital with light injuries.Around the same time, a 14-year-old was killed on his electric bicycle after being hit by a car on Route 8544 in the Galilee. He too died of his woulds in the hospital some time after the accident.On Saturday, two more accidents proved fatal. The first involved a woman in her private car, who was hit by a bus. Medics arrived on the spot and attempted to provide life-saving treatment but were forced to pronounce her dead shortly after. Three other people involved in the accident were evacuated to the hospital with light injuries. Police opened an investigation on the reasoning behind the accident.The second of the day accident involved a man in the Arab city of Tayibe, who died after his tractor flipped over and crushed him beneath it. MDA medics were forced to pronounce him dead on the spot.

