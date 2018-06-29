June 29 2018
Tammuz, 16, 5778
Father of Taylor Force coming to Israel for vote

Taylor Force’s murder led to the March 2018 passage of the Taylor Force Act in both houses of Congress, which cuts US aid to the PA until it stops paying terrorists and their families.

June 29, 2018 19:57
Taylor Force

Taylor Force, 29, was killed by a Palestinian terrorist who went on a stabbing rampage in Jaffa on March 8, 2016. (photo credit: FACEBOOK)

 
Monday’s Knesset vote passing into law a historic bill aimed at stopping the Palestinian Authority from giving terrorists and their families 1.2 billion shekels a year in monthly stipends will be attended by Stuart Force, whose son, US Army Captain Taylor Force was murdered in Tel Aviv in March 2016.

Taylor Force’s murder led to the March 2018 passage of the Taylor Force Act in both houses of Congress, which cuts US aid to the PA until it stops paying terrorists and their families, as well as Monday’s vote in the Knesset, which requires the government to deduct the amount the PA pays terrorists from the taxes and tariffs Israel collects for the authority.

This will be the first visit to Israel for Stuart Force, whose son was traveling with other graduate students from Vanderbilt University studying global entrepreneurship when he was stabbed to death as he was walking on the Tel Aviv Promenade.

He was invited to come by the co-sponsors of the bill in the Knesset, Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee head Avi Dichter (Likud), who met with Force in Washington two weeks ago, and Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern.

While he is in the country, Force will attend events marking the 25th anniversary of the Oslo Accords that were organized by the Middle East Forum, which opposed them. The events will be held Tuesday at the Knesset when the Israel Victory Caucus convenes, and Wednesday night at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center.

Force will also attend a US Independence Day party hosted by American Ambassador to Israel David Friedman Tuesday at Airport City.

"Stuart's trip is symbolic of the joint efforts of the American and Israeli governments to combat the Palestinian Authority's pay-to-slay infrastructure," said Sander Gerber, a fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, who helped organize the visit. "It took the shocking killing of Captain Taylor Force to inspire Congress to pass the Taylor Force Act and now the Knesset is following suit to try to force the PA to stop rewarding and incentivizing terror against Israelis."


