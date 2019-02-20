Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

'Fauda' begins season 3 production

Show expected to return to Israeli airwaves this year.

By
February 20, 2019 12:29
1 minute read.
A scene from season two of Fauda. . (photo credit: RONEN AKERMAN/YES)

 
While millions of fans around the world are waiting, the creative team behind Fauda is finally buckling down on season three of the hit show.

On Tuesday, star and creator Lior Raz posted a sneak peak at the front page of the third season's script on his Instagram story. The script - with an English cover - listed the show as created by Raz and Avi Issacharoff, written by Noah Stollman, directed by Rotem Shamir and produced by Liat Benasuly.

"This just in - production meeting Fauda 3 - HERE WE GO," read the caption on a photo of the assembled team on the Yes Studios Instagram page on Tuesday.

While the team is keeping a tight lid on plot developments, it was reported last week by Israel Hayom that Israeli actress Marina Maximillian will be joining the cast in season three, and portraying a Shin Bet investigator.


"Good luck to Marina who is joining us in Fauda," Issacharoff wrote on Twitter last week, confirming the news. "How fun!" 

A spokesman for Yes told The Jerusalem Post this week that filming for the third season of the smash hit show would begin in a couple of weeks. The spokesman said the show did not yet have an official air date in Israel, but is expected to premiere sometime in 2019.

The second season of the hit show premiered in Israel on the last day of 2017 and ran for two-and-a-half months. It then arrived on Netflix - with subtitles in a wide array of languages - in May 2018. International fans of the show are likely to have to wait until 2020 before season three of Fauda is released on the streaming platform.

