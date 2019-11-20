Films to be NIS 10 on Thursday for Cinema Day

On Thursday, November 21, all films in theaters around the country will cost only NIS 10 to celebrate Cinema Day for the seventh year in a row. Movies that are 3D will cost NIS 14 and there will also be discounted prices for SCREEN-X, IMAX, 4DX and VIP screenings.Forty-one movie theaters with 370 screens will be taking part, including YES Planet, Cinema City and Lev Cinemas.Several films will have their Israeli premieres on Thursday, including Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, starring Robert De Niro, 21 Bridges and Motherless Brooklyn.Israeli films will also be part of this event, including the huge hit, Forgiveness.Danny Kafri, CEO of the Israel Film Industry Association, said, “The tremendous success of previous Cinema Days has made it clear to us that there is much audience demand for movies in Israel.”More information can be found on the websites of the theater chains taking part in the program.