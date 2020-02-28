Final polls before the elections: Netanyahu inches closer to 61 seats

The third largest party, according to the Channel 12 poll, remains the Joint List, which received 14 seats. Following that there’s Labor-Gesher-Meretz with 9 seats, followed by the Haredi parties Shas and United Torah Judaism with 8 seats each.

Yamina, lead by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, currently has 7 seats according to the poll, with Yisrael Beitenu lead by Avigdor Liberman receiving only 6 seats in the next Knesset.

Following this poll, data was published regarding who people thought was more suited for the role of prime minister, where Benjamin Netanyahu received 44%, with Benny Gantz sitting at 32%.

The parallel channel 13 poll, which came out around the same time as the former, showed a 33 seat tie between the Likud and Blue and White.

In that poll, the Joint List went to an all time high of 15 seats, with Labor-Gesher-Meretz remaining at 9 seats. The Parties who round out this poll are Shas with 8 seats and the two rivals of this election, UTJ and Yisrael Beitenu, with 7 seats each.

Otzma Yehudit, does not get close to the electoral threshold, this after party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir rejected every offer made to him to quit the race in order to increase the chances that Netanyahu receives 61 seats.