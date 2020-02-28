The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Final polls before the elections: Netanyahu inches closer to 61 seats

The right wing bloc goes up to 58 seats in the channel 12 poll, with the Likud gaining distance on Blue and white. Channel 13 indicates a tie. Joint list is gaining power

By MAARIV ONLINE  
FEBRUARY 28, 2020 22:37
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, Yisrael Beteynu chairman Avigdor Liberman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: REUTERS)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, Yisrael Beteynu chairman Avigdor Liberman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Three days to election day 2020: The latest polls before the ballots open were released on Friday night, with Channel 12’s poll showing an increase of votes for the Likud party and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Netanyahu and the Likud received 35 seats according to the poll, as opposed to 33 for Blue and White.
According to the data, The right wing-Haredi bloc has 58 seats, and is approaching the minimum 61 Knesset seats needed for a majority. 
The third largest party, according to the Channel 12 poll, remains the Joint List, which received 14 seats. Following that there’s Labor-Gesher-Meretz with 9 seats, followed by the Haredi parties Shas and United Torah Judaism with 8 seats each. 
Yamina, lead by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, currently has 7 seats according to the poll, with Yisrael Beitenu lead by Avigdor Liberman receiving only 6 seats in the next Knesset.
Following this poll, data was published regarding who people thought was more suited for the role of prime minister, where Benjamin Netanyahu received 44%, with Benny Gantz sitting at 32%.
The parallel channel 13 poll, which came out around the same time as the former, showed a 33 seat tie between the Likud and Blue and White. 
In that poll, the Joint List went to an all time high of 15 seats, with Labor-Gesher-Meretz remaining at 9 seats. The Parties who round out this poll are Shas with 8 seats and the two rivals of this election, UTJ and Yisrael Beitenu, with 7 seats each. 
Otzma Yehudit, does not get close to the electoral threshold, this after party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir rejected every offer made to him to quit the race in order to increase the chances that Netanyahu receives 61 seats.  


