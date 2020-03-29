The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Finance Ministry: Soaring unpaid leave to cost state NIS 15 billion

The number of unemployment benefit claimants has climbed to over 922,000, or 22.15% of the workforce.

By EYTAN HALON  
MARCH 29, 2020 12:46
Shai Babad (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Shai Babad
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Employees placed on unpaid leave is likely to cost the state NIS 14-15 billion during the next three months, Finance Ministry director-general Shai Babad told lawmakers on Sunday.

According to figures published Sunday morning, the number of unemployment benefit claimants has climbed to over 922,000, or 22.15% of the workforce, including almost 765,000 new applicants since the beginning of March. The number is expected to exceed one million within the coming week.

Some 90% of new claimants are employees placed on unpaid leave, as measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak hammer businesses nationwide.

"More than 90% are on unpaid leave, and have not been made redundant," Babad told the Knesset's special committee on the coronavirus. "The unpaid leave is estimated to reach the scope of NIS 14-15 billion within the next three months, with one million people on unpaid leave."

Babad presented committee members with the first details of the government's long-delayed financial assistance plan, which is expected to be worth approximately NIS 80b. to businesses, employees and self-employed workers. The plan is likely to be approved later on Sunday or Monday.

While refusing to provide exact details or sums involved in the aid package, which is still being considered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, Babad said additional funds will be provided to the healthcare system, salaried and self-employed workers and businesses. He added that the program is of a similar scope to initiatives implemented by governments worldwide.

"Huge sums" will be provided to the healthcare system, Babad said, highlighting the need for the next government to invest heavily in public health, irrelevant of the current crisis.

While salaried employees have access to a "financial safety net" in the form of unemployment benefits, the new package will also offer a solution to employees aged over 67, and a grant to assist self-employed workers until the end of April. Businesses of all sizes will be eligible for a combination of grants, access to low-interest loans to assist cash flow shortages, and deferral of VAT and municipal tax payments.

Babad said the package will also facilitate efforts to create employment opportunities during the current period, including by accelerating national infrastructure projects.

Responding to Babad, Manufacturers Association of Israel president Dr. Ron Tomer disagreed that the financial package is of a similar scope to foreign government initiatives.

"The aspiration should be to provide us with NIS 100b.," Tomer told the committee. "The economic plan should address three elements: liquidity - loan funds and payment deferrals; growth - strengthening the Authority for Investments and the Israel Innovation Authority; and, thirdly, compensation."

Lawmakers were also presented with a range of financial forecasts, estimating the extent of damage to GDP as a result of containment measures to combat the coronavirus.

Should the current restrictions on the economy continue for a period of five weeks, damage valued at 5% (NIS 70-75b.) of GDP Is likely. If the current status continues for 12 weeks, damage will increase to 12% of GDP.

A full shutdown of the economy for five weeks, excluding essential industries, would cost 9% of GDP. A similar shutdown lasting 12 weeks would damage GDP by some 18%.


