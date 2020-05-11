Finance Ministry director-general Shai Babad to step down

Finance Ministry director-general Shai Babad announced on Monday that he would be leaving his role after five years leading the ministry's operations. Babad, who assumed the position in June 2015, informed incoming Finance Minister Israel Katz that he would step down following the swearing-in of the new government and imminent ministerial change. The exact date of Babad's departure will be decided in due course. "During the past five years, I have been granted the greatest privilege of my life to service the citizens of the State of Israel in one of the most influential and important positions in public service," Babad said."I thank Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon for the trust that he gave me and for enabling me to fulfil my public service in the best possible way, and to my wife and family for many years of support, without which I could not have carried out the role. I also wish Minister Katz great success in the Finance Ministry. His success is our success.