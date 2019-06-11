Fires break out in Gaza vicinity, acts of terror suspected

Fires rage in southern Israel as a result of incendiary kites and balloons launched from the Gaza Strip.
(photo credit: KKL-JNF)
Six fires broek out in Israel's South on Tuesday, KAN reported, as incendiary balloons were believed to be the cause.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fires, but damage was caused and fire fighters were working on extinguishing them.
Security Chiefs in Gaza Border Communities began a strike on Tuesday, the Jewish Voice website reported
, arguing that the state of Israel is placing the burden of providing security from terror on civilian shoulders without offering them the means to do so.
On Friday., at least 10 families living in Gaza border communities have decided to leave the area following the repeated rounds of violence between Israel and terror groups in the Hamas-run coastal enclave, Channel 13 reported.
According to the report, the families arrived in the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council last year and have told the council that they will be leaving this summer due to the security situation.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.
