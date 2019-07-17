Fires rage across Israel due to extreme weather, residents evacuated

Fire and Rescue services working to put out the fire at Shavei Shomron.
(photo credit: MAOR LAVI/TPS)
Several fires raged across Israel on Wednesday due to extreme weather as Police forces began evacuating residents from their homes, as some already caught fire.
At the Ramat Pinkas neighborhood in Or Yehuda, close to Tel Aviv, a fire caught five houses as Police forces attempt to evacuate the neighborhood residents. The forces have closed off any entrance to the neighborhood.
All the residents from the Shavei Shomron settlement in the West Bank are evacuated as a fire already reached the first line of houses in the area.
Another fire erupted close to Haifa as Fire and Rescue services battled to contain the flames. The police forces were forced to close Highway 2 until the forces finally contained the fire and the road was re-opened.
Two men were reported to have suffered light injuries due to inhaling smoke near Haifa, the two were treated by MDA forces at the scene.
At the Aderet settlement close to Jerusalem, police forces began evacuating the residents due to a fire that reached the first line of houses.This is a developing story.
