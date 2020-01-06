Firefighters Union declared partial strike day before fatal flood

Firefighters Association Head Avi Ankori delared pre-strike sanctions, placing

the Israel Fire and Rescue Services (IFRS) in "Shabbat mode" the day before Din Shoshani and Stav Harari drowned in a "Shabbat mode" the day before Din Shoshani and Stav Harari drowned in a flooded Tel Aviv elevator , after being refused "special employment conditions," Walla News reported on Sunday. While in "Shabbat mode," the services do not respond to any non-emergency calls and do not keep the equipment operational. They also do not participate in national drills and exercises.







According to Walla News, Finance Union Head Gil Bar-Tal approached Israel Fire and Rescue Services Commissioner Dedi Simchi last Thursday, demanding "special employment conditions" for the head of the Firefighters Association, threatening that if such conditions were not provided, the union would declare war on the commissioner's office.





Bar-Tal reportedly demanded that the head of the Firefighters Association would be paid NIS 170,000 ($48,940) for 50 overtime hours spent on union affairs, would be allowed to work exclusively on the association's affairs on four out of ten shifts and sleep on shift in the association's office.





The union's previous demands were reportedly rejected by the Haifa Labor Court. "You are a worker, just like any other worker, neither better nor worse," the court's Deputy President, Yigal Galam told Ankori. "You come to [your] shifts, do your job, punch [in and punch out]."





"Before being the head of a union you are a government worker, and [you] work for the [IFRS] with all that implies," Galam added. "There is no law that lets a union head not to work or do 80% of his work, or work less than other workers."





"Following Finance Union Local Authorities Workers Department Head, Attorney Oz Goldberg's letter, the harassment of the [Israel Fire and Rescue Services] commissioner and the [attack] on the freedom of association...I hereby instruct the entire fire department to go into Shabbat mode effective immediately, with all that that implies," the head of the association, Avi Ankori, wrote to General Workers Union Head Arnon Bar Daviv and Public Security Minister MK Gilad Erdan.





"There will be no exceptions," Ankori wrote the day before the deadly flood . "The fire-prevention department is to go into Shabbat mode as well."





According to a report by the IFRS Commissioner's Office, between noon and 1:30 p.m. (Israeli time), the services received thousands of calls, being able to respond to merely 200. According to the report, the divers came to rescue Shoshani and Harari from the flooded elevator only an hour and a half after the building's residents notified police and the IFRS.



