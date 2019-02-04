First German Air Force pilots arrive in Israel to train on advanced drone

Israel Aerospace Industry's Heron TP drone.
(photo credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)
X
German Air Force pilots are in Israel to train on the Heron TP drone at the Tel Nof Airbase outside Tel Aviv before operating the advanced drone in Mali.
The two Germans— one pilot and one sensor operator— are in Israel for an eight-week training course which began in late January to learn the surveillance capabilities of the drone built by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Defense News reported.
Thirty-five teams of two Germans each are scheduled to undergo training at a special compound within Tel Nof over the course of the next two years.
German Air Force Col. Kristof Conrath, whose squadron will operate the Heron TP, was quoted by Defense News as calling the beginning of the training program “another milestone” in German-Israeli air force cooperation.
“Our Israeli partners have far-reaching expertise in this area, and the necessary airspace environment. That’s what we are getting out of this,” he said.
The Heron TPs are IAI’s most advanced UAVs with a 40h endurance, maximum take-off weight of 11,685 pounds and a payload of 2,204-pounds. They can be used for both reconnaissance as well as combat and support roles and can carry air-to-ground missiles to take out hostile targets.
The use of armed UAVs is a politically divisive issue in Germany and the Bundestag has yet to decide whether or not to arm them with missiles. The German Defence Ministry has stated that missiles would only be used in the event of immediate danger to troops.
Last year lawmakers in Germany’s Bundestag's budget committee approved a close to billion dollar military deal to lease five Heron TP Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) RPASs
(remotely piloted air vehicle system) for surveillance and possibly armed missions to support troops deployed to Mali and Afghanistan.
French and Malian forces drove al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb and other militants groups out of Timbuktu over five years ago, leading the militants to establish a base of operations in the vast arid north of the country bordering Mauritania and Algeria.
The German air force has been operating the Heron in Afghanistan since 2010 where they were involved in thousands of missions, and according to a statement by IAI, forces in Afghanistan and in Mali have logged over 38,000 flight hours since 2016.
Following the signing of the deal Germany’s Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen stated that the decision marks “an important signal” to the German army as the UAVs could deliver images with better resolution, fly longer distances and provide the German Army with intelligence capabilities and support for its missions around the world.
According to foreign media reports, Israel is considered a leading exporter of drones, with IAI and Elbit, selling UAVs to countries including Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Mexico and Singapore.
IAI has over 30 clients from around the globe, including Germany, Australia and South Korea.
In 2009, IAI delivered Heron-1 systems to the German air force that became operational six months later and have since been used extensively in collaboration with Airbus, which handles the upkeep of the drone.
