First Netanyahu immunity hearing will be held on Thursday, Jan 30

The Knesset Regulatory Committee released dates for the Knesset Committee's hearings on the requests for immunity of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and MK Haim Katz, after it was approved for Thursday, January 30. The dates were sent to Netanyahu, Katz and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, so that they could prepare for the hearings Expected hearing dates:MK Benjamin NetanyahuThursday, January 30, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, 2.2.2020, at 10 p.m.
Monday, 3.2.2020, at 10 p.m.
Tuesday, 4.2.2020, at 2.30 p.m.
Wednesday, 5.2.2020, at 10 p.m.
Thursday, 6.2.2020, at 10 p.m.MK Haim KatzThursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, 4.2.2020, at 9.30am.Three weeks ago, Netanyahu appealed to Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to request immunity from prosecution in cases 1000, 2000 and 4000, in which he was indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Netanyahu opened his request for immunity by requesting "to uphold the democratic process and respect the will of the voters."Translated by Idan Zonshine
