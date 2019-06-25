Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

First ever Druze pilot finishes training

"G. was and still is a friend of everyone, teachers and students alike, he knew how to respect every person, and we at school salute him for his work and wish him a lot of success along the way."

By ALON EINHORN
June 25, 2019 03:02
Students and staff of the school where G. graduated from in a picture congratulating him

Students and staff of the school where G. graduated from in a picture congratulating him. (photo credit: DARKA)

 
G., a trainee in the prestigious Israel Air Force pilot course will soon make history by becoming the first pilot of the Druze community.

The educational staff and high school students heard that G., a graduate of the school, completed the pilot course, organized a picture congratulating and encouraging him, along with warm personal greetings and blessed hm with success for the road ahead.

"G. is an ambitious young man who, with all his confidence and charisma, is a very humble person, an energetic, modest, caring and loving student. Even after his graduation he would come and speak to the students about excellence and aspirations," Kamil Shila, principal of the Darka Yarka School of Science and Leadership, recalled.

Shila added that "G. was and still is a friend of everyone, teachers and students alike, he knew how to respect every person, and we at school salute him for his work and wish him a lot of success along the way."


