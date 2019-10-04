Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

First wine drinking half-marathon comes to Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 4, 2019 11:53
Wine (Illustrative)

Wine (Illustrative). (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

4,000 people took part in the first Beaujolais half marathon in Israel on Friday, stopping along the way at tasting stations featuring Israel's finest wines, Mako reported.

Participants showed up in a variety of costumes to run the festive half marathon. Some of the tasting stations include raging parties featuring music and food. The route runs through vineyards throughout the Gezer Regional Council in central Israel.

The half marathon takes place throughout the world and is based on the original Beaujolais marathon in France. The event was brought to Israel by the Marathon Israel company.




The 5 kilometer "race" began in the Barkan Winery and ended at the Tal Lookout, named after Tzemach Tal from Kibbutz Hulda, with a dance party with a professional DJ, alongside more wine from the Barkan Winery.

From the Tal Lookout, the participants continued on to the Herzberg, Ben Nun and Ya'ara wineries where more wine and music was waiting for them. The event finished off at the Bezek Winery with a dance party.

The original Beaujolais marathon takes place in eastern France near the Rhone River.


