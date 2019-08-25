First woman advances to Ninja Israel semifinals

Little girls all over Israel said, "Me, too!" in the positive sense of the phrase on Saturday night as Sapir Meir Fishelzon, a 29-year-old married mom who is an acrobatics teacher and gymnastics coach, became the first woman to make it to the semifinals of Ninja Israel.

"I'm in the clouds," she said after pressing the buzzer as she completed the course, adding, "A lot of people think girls can't [do this] and it's the most fun thing in the world to prove to them that no one will stand in our way. I'm proud of myself."

Fishelzon did what all successful Ninja Israel contestants do -- she made it look easy. As she swung from rung to rung, leapt and caught various omegas, avoided dropping into the pool and scaled the wall that has also been the downfall of so many, she radiated calm and discipline. At one point, she signaled to the cheering crowd for quiet as she composed herself.

Fishelzon is a veteran athlete, who was recruited into competitive gymnastics after coach Ilana Katz saw her turning cartwheels in a park at the age of six. She was the national Israeli champion on the floor exercises for several years in a row and represented the country in international competitions, including at the European Championships and the World Championships. But she bowed out of competitive gymnastics at the age of 15, according to an article on the Mako website, due to a fear of failure, a fear which she has apparently overcome.

