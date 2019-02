Five IDF troops accused of beating Palestinians boosted by Hebron shooter

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Elor Azaria, "the Hebron shooter" who served jail time for killing a downed Palestinian terrorist in 2016, came to the IDF Central District Court on Tuesday to support the five IDF soldiers who allegedly beat two Palestinians with hard objects while handcuffed and blindfolded.



Referring to the five soldiers' alleged beating two Palestinians, Azaria told other supporters and some media at the court, "not to be afraid, only they knew what happened there. No one will judge them and one was in their shoes."

Also on Tuesday, one of the five soldiers was released to attend a family wedding in France and also presumably on the basis that his role in the beatings was minimal.It appeared the other four defendants detention would be extended as negotiations over a possible plea bargain had extended hours beyond what was originally scheduled.The five soldiers, who serve in the ultra-Orthodox Netzah Yehuda Battalion, were arrested on January 10 following the incident.The two Palestinians, a father and a son, were detained on suspicion of aiding Asam Barghouti evade authorities. Barghouti was the terrorist responsible for the Givat Assaf West Bank outpost attack-in which two IDF soldiers from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion were killed and another solider and female civilian were wounded. The two are still in custody but have not yet been charged.According to the indictment, the defendants took photos and video footage while they beat the Palestinians all over their bodies, including in intimate parts of the body.The accused are said to have removed the son’s blindfold and forced him to watch as his father was beaten.During the footage, one can hear cries of joy from the soldiers as the Palestinians are beaten and calling for help.Both Palestinians were hospitalized at Shaarei Tzedek Hospital due to the beatings.The indictment of the soldiers also mentioned obstruction of justice charges based on Whats App messages between defendants 3 and 4 about trying to coordinate their narratives.Azaria was convicted for manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison, though eventually he only served half of that time, and became a lightning rod of national debate about balancing the rule of law versus keeping IDF soldiers safe from terrorists.On Sunday, the soldiers commander, a lieutenant, was indicted for negligence and failing to prevent their actions.Though the officer was not himself involved in beating the Palestinians, he has already been suspended pending trial in an apparent move by the IDF to crack down on officers who do not restrain their soldiers.Sunday’s indictment came after attempts to reach a plea deal with the lieutenant failed.Last week, both the IDF prosecution and the defense denied reports from Channel 12 that separate negotiations over a plea deal for the five IDF soldiers had blown up over unbridgeable gaps.While Channel 12 quoted lawyers appointed by the IDF Public Defender to represent the five soldiers as threatening to walk away from negotiations, the Chief IDF Public Defender said negotiations would continue.A source from the IDF Prosecution also denied that negotiations were at a final impasse.The IDF Prosecution has been adamant that the soldiers will need to serve some jail time, while the defense has argued that the issue should have been dealt with by disciplinary, not criminal charges.The IDF Central District Court recommended negotiations over a deal two weeks ago, but now that the original two weeks have passed, it is unclear how long the negotiations will drag out before a trial.

