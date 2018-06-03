June 03 2018
Sivan, 20, 5778
Five arrested for gunpoint theft of soldier’s weapon

Police received a call about an attack on an IDF soldier and the theft of his automatic weapon while he was being held at gunpoint.

By
June 3, 2018 19:13
1 minute read.
machine gun

Man holding a machine gun (illustrative). (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Border Police arrested five Israeli citizens in connection with the theft of a soldier’s weapon last week, the police announced Sunday.

The incident took place last Sunday evening at the Beit Kama junction. Police received a call about an attack on an IDF soldier and the theft of his automatic weapon while he was being held at gunpoint.

Police units were called to the area and searched for suspects. Police soon arrested three suspects, aged 22, 18 and 17, who were allegedly involved in the incident and who handed over both their own gun and the weapon they stole from the soldier.

The three, residents of the Negev, allegedly worked together to kidnap the weapon. According to the police, the 22-year-old took a car from one of his brothers without his permission, drove to the West Bank and obtained a fake license plate which he put on the car. He then took his younger brother, another relative and the other two suspects with him to perpetrate the crime. Police did not provide details regarding the other two.

While the soldier was walking in the area of ​​Beit Kama, they emerged from their vehicle and, after a violent struggle, grabbed his weapon while threatening him with their own pistol.

The suspects have been held since their arrest and are awaiting trial as the investigation continues.

The nature of the incident was criminal, police said.


