Five pupils stabbed at high school in Jaljulia

Knife used in the stabbing attack at Jerusalem Central Bus Station, December 10, 2017.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Five high school students were evacuated to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba and treated with light knife wounds, after a fight broke out at a high school in the Arab town of Jaljulya on Tuesday.
Four of the students were detained and at the end of their questioning were released under restrictive conditions, including a five-day-long house arrest. A fifth student, who was sent to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer for medical treatment, was also arrested.
Police were set to request an extension of his remand at the Petah Tikva Magistrate’s Court in his absence due to his hospitalization, and in the presence of his attorney.
Police Foreign Press Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld noted that violence of this level is rare at schools in Israel.
The police investigation is ongoing.
