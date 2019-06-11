Five years after kidnapping, murder of 3 Israeli teens, what's changed?

Five years after the kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers led to a military operation between Israel and Hamas, how much have things really changed on the ground?



On the night of June 12th 2014 Gil-ad Shaar, Naftali Frenkel and Eyal Yifrach waited at a popular hitchhiking spot next to Kibbutz Alon Shvut south of Jerusalem hoping to catch a ride towards their respective homes.

When a Hyundai i35 stopped, they entered and shortly afterwards realized that the driver and passenger were not Israeli. Gil-ad Shaar was able to make a call to the police at 10:25pm, whispering “we’ve been kidnapped” before being cut off after what later turned out to be gunshots were heard.Their bodies were discovered 18 days later on June 30th in a shallow grave in a field in the Palestinian village of Halhul near the West Bank city of Hebron.Following the kidnapping the IDF conducted Operation Brother’s Keeper to arrest Hamas leaders in the West Bank, with the Gaza-based terror group increasingly launching rockets into Israel. Israel’s military responded by launching airstrikes and sending troops into the coastal enclave.The kidnapping was the turning point which led to Operation Protective Edge, the Israel-Gaza conflict of summer 2014. The war, during which terror groups surprised Israel by using cross-border attack tunnels, lasted seven weeks and left 67 IDF soldiers dead, the bodies of two are still in the hands of Hamas.Five years later, Israel insists that deterrence has been restored, but in the past year alone there have been nine rounds of violence between the two sides. Nine times Israel almost went to war in the Gaza Strip, again.So what’s changed since 2014?On the Gaza front, the IDF says it has destroyed 15 tunnels since October 2017, both crossing into Israel and inside the Strip. It has also completed some 27 of 65 kilometers of the country’s new underground barrier designed to prevent tunnels from crossing into Israeli territory from Gaza. The barrier, which will also stretch into the Mediterranean to stave off Hamas infiltration by sea, will be completed by an above-ground six meter high smart fence.Israel says it has removed Hamas’ strategic underground surprise.Great. So Hamas can’t surprise Israel from under it, but terror groups in the Gaza Strip have been able to increase their missile arsenal in both quality and quantity. In the last round of violence close to 700 rockets were fired into southern Israel, killing four civilians.Thousands of Palestinians also demonstrate on a weekly basis along the security fence, and the first IDF soldier killed since Operation Protective Edge occurred during one such violent riot.That’s Gaza. What about the West Bank? Well it’s not much better.Since October 2015 Palestinian youth have stabbed, run over and shot Israeli soldiers and civilians, including some tourists, in a wave of violence in the West Bank and Israel. While the violence has since decreased since its peak in the winter of 2016 when there were almost daily attacks, 16 Israelis were killed in 2018-2019.But the attacks that are carried are just the tip of the iceberg of attacks that are stopped by security forces.Recently the IDF unveiled plans to improve the level of intelligence gathering and sharing in the West Bank in an attempt to stay one step ahead of deadly terror attacks like the one which claimed the lives of the three boys in 2014.The system, an increase in surveillance cameras and other sensors in key West Bank locations includes advanced computer analytics and visual intelligence which are all connected to one main system in a special operations room established.The military hopes the system will assist in identifying imminent threats, foiling attacks in real time and preventing manhunts of terrorists who get away following an attack.FOR Bat-Galim Shaar the security forces in the area are doing all they can to prevent similar terror attacks which took the life of her son Gil-ad.“The security forces and IDF are doing the best job that they can do,” she told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday. “The commanders and police and security forces, try to do their best, I really trust that they do the maximum. It’s not easy in our area and reality. I’m sure that they learned the lessons [from the 2014 attack], and today there is a direct line of communication between the idf and police, not like it was before.”“We embrace to troops who are in the area and we really appreciate what they do for us,” she said, but “unfortunately terror attacks is not connected to where you live. There are attacks in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Pennsylvania... all around the world and we have to think together about how to deal with this issue.”Shaar told the Post that she “hopes and believes” that Israel is doing all that it can to bring back the bodies of Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin from the hands of Hamas in Gaza.“Countries that bring their boys back after 35 years, shows that it’s a priority for the country,” she said referring to IDF soldier Zachary Baumel whose body the IDF recovered from Syria earlier this year. “I hope and believe that the army is doing everything it can do to bring the boys home as soon as they can. We remember them everyday. My heart is with the families, we are in touch with them, we love them and embrace them.”Nevertheless, Shaar told the Post that she tries to remain optimistic about the situation.“I’m a very realistic person, but I try to see the glass half full, to see things that give me strength.”And what gives her strength are the projects she’s begun in her son’s memory, the latest one SonShine, which hopes to strengthen the connection between Jews in Israel and those in the diaspora and encourage a positive approach during times of crisis.“The main goal is to keep the optimism that we had during the 18 days of searching for the boys. The people of Israel were in a very unique place--people were more patient, they were helpful--and we felt the hurt of the entire nation,” she said. “We have a very special nation and people take care of each other, and want to know each other.Shaar told the Post that SonShine, which is done in cooperation with 45 organizations, got 700 ideas from 22 countries, including from Azerbaijan and Nigeria. The public will get to vote on the ideas next week and will be chosen after a final vote by MK Ayelet Shaked, Natan Sharansky and Kfir Damari from SpaceIL.But, “it’s still not easy. Five years is a lot of time, but we choose life” she said.

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



